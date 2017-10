AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — The USC Aiken Pacers completed a perfect weekend at the Peach Belt Conference/South Atlantic Conference Crossover tournament with a sweep of Lincoln Memorial on Saturday afternoon.

Freshman outside hitter Alie Smith had a double-double with 16 kills and 13 digs to lead the Pacers (18-2) to their 18th straight win.

Meanwhile, Augusta dropped a five-setter to Carson-Newman in its final match of the weekend.The Jaguars (11-10) dropped three of the four matches they played.