AUGUSTA, Ga.(WJBF)- A brand new, exciting attraction is on the way to the Garden city.

As we prepare for the Christmas season, Augusta is getting ready too.

Augusta on Ice will be held at the Augusta Common.

You can expect 50 days of fun, starting November 17 and lasting through Christmas Day.

There will be live music, an ice skating rink, beer and wine garden along with other family friendly activities.