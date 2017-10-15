Burglary in Columbia County leads to car, foot chase

Published:

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Two people will be sitting in jail this evening following a burglary in Columbia county. It happened at a home on the 1000 block of Collins Road in Evans.  19-year-old Cortavius Reese and 17-year-old Quasean Taylor reportedly broke in and stole guns and left.  The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office spokesman reports the suspects came out of the house with a long rifle and drove away in a Toyota Camry.  Officers later found them during a traffic stop in Appling.  They led police on a car chase that ended when they wrecked into a tree on Wrightsboro and Louisville Roads.  The two suspects then fled their vehicle on foot, but was apprehended in the woods nearby.  The Sheriff’s Office recovered an AR-15 rifle and a handgun taken from the home on Collins Road.  We will keep updated as we learn more.

