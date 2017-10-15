Gamecocks RB Dowdle to have surgery on fractured bone

By Published:
South Carolina running back Rico Dowdle (5) runs for yardage as he's chased by Tennessee defensive lineman Kyle Phillips (5) in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – South Carolina running back Rico Dowdle will have surgery on a fractured bone in his left leg and miss an extended part of the remaining season.

Gamecocks coach Will Muschamp said Dowdle will have the operation later this week after leaving in the second quarter of the team’s 15-9 victory at Tennessee last Saturday. Dowdle becomes the latest significant South Carolina player sidelined with an injury.

Wide receiver Deebo Samuel was injured last month and had surgery to repair a broken bone. He’s holding out hope to return before the end of the year. Linebacker Bryson Allen-Williams is out for the year after shoulder surgery.

Dowdle, a 5-foot-11, 220-pound sophomore from Asheville, North Carolina, was the Gamecocks’ top rusher last season. He had gained 206 yards on 60 carries this season.

