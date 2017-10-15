More than fun and food at this years Hispanic Festival of Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– The festival meant more to the Hispanic community this year. With Puerto Rico still suffering from Hurricane Irma and Mexico recovering from multiple earthquakes, the Hispanic community didn’t let those tragedies stand in their way this weekend.

“It’s my beautiful country. It’s a blessed island. It’s my home,” Benjamin Garcia, from Puerto Rico, said.

“I’ve lived here my entire life, but Mexico, it still feels like home even though I haven’t lived there as long as I have lived here. That home feeling never leaves,” Daniel Meija, from Mexico, said.

Garcia has called Puerto Rico home his entire life, but he and his wife came back inland after Hurricane Irma hit. There is footage of Garcia in his flooded home.

“When that was happening, my wife said ‘We don’t pay attention. We don’t care about that kind of stuff. We are still alive. God has given us another opportunity.,” Garcia explained. That’s when Garcia and his wife starting singing, praising the Lord.

But for Daniel Meija, he tells a different story. He is safe in the U.S. while some of his loved ones are stuck in Mexico, trying to get back on their feet after numerous earthquakes.

“And it sucks because they don’t have as many resources as the states have here, so the recovery effort isn’t as fast as it is here. So I wish I could see something happening faster there to help everybody out,” Meija said.

Despite those tragedies, Hispanics from dozens of countries were represented at the annual festival in the CSRA — united as one.

“We go there, we participate with them. We celebrate Puerto Rican Festival, and they come too. We eat ay the same table. I say we do pretty good,” Garcia told me.

“It’s just nice to see that blend of cultures, different aspects of cultures coming together for one cause. And focusing on what that one particular culture is about, but on one main cause,” Meija said.

There is still a lot of recovery and relief needed in Mexico and Puerto Rico. To donate: https://www.redcross.org/donate/donation