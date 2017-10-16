8 Aiken County students suspended after brawl at North Augusta and South Aiken football game

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) – Eight Aiken County high school football players have been suspended after a fight on Friday.

The South Carolina High School League launched an investigation after a brawl broke out at the South Aiken and North Augusta football game.

The school board has suspended those players for a minimum of one game, but the incident remains under review by the South Carolina High School League.

The league will determine if any other disciplinary actions will be taken.

The South Carolina High School League and the Aiken County School Board agree violations and unsportsmanlike conduct will not be tolerated.

“Ladies and gentleman please clear the field,” said the announcer.

In a video, you can see dozens of people rushing the field as punches started flying and players started tackling each other to the ground.

Coaches and referees were forced to pull athletes off each other, as others ran off the field.

Unsportsmanlike conduct on the field is handled by the South Carolina High School League.

The brawl only last moments, but WJBF NewsChannel 6 has learned the South Carolina High School League is still reviewing the footage.

According to the organizations policy if a fight were to breakout only head coaches or security are allowed on the field. Assistant coaches are to keep remaining players off the playing area, and officials are instructed to take all steps to prevent these brawls and end them as quick as possible.

The South Carolina High School League states in their policy that all cameramen should keep rolling, because footage is vital to their investigation so they can hold the right parties responsible.

This is the league’s discipline policy:

Warning: an official notice than an inexcusable, unethical, or unsportsmanlike action is a matter of record and must not happen again.

an official notice than an inexcusable, unethical, or unsportsmanlike action is a matter of record and must not happen again. Restrictive Probation: a team may compete in regular region scheduled contest and for a region or state championship, but may be restricted in participation in other events associated with the sport.

a team may compete in regular region scheduled contest and for a region or state championship, but may be restricted in participation in other events associated with the sport. Probation: a team may compete in regularly scheduled contests, but may not play in a jamboree, an invitational event or for a region or state championship.

a team may compete in regularly scheduled contests, but may not play in a jamboree, an invitational event or for a region or state championship. Suspension: a suspended school may not compete against another member school or a school in another state whose association is a member of the National Federation of State High School Associations.

a suspended school may not compete against another member school or a school in another state whose association is a member of the National Federation of State High School Associations. Fine: may be levied in addition to other disciplines and may range from $50 dollars to $2,500 dollars for each violation.

may be levied in addition to other disciplines and may range from $50 dollars to $2,500 dollars for each violation. Appeals: a school that has been placed on probation or had a program suspended during that sport season, must appeal within 10 working days. If the suspension or probation occurs during the last contest of the season, the appeal must be made prior to the beginning of the sport the next season.

In this case, WJBF NewsChannel 6 has learned no one was injured, but there’s a lot at stake for both teams.

To read the rules and regulations, click here.

The board of education sent us a statement about Friday’s incident saying:

While we recognize the importance of Friday night’s game and the competitive nature of both teams, we regret that a post-game incident detracted from the terrific effort on behalf of our student athletes. The Athletic Directors and coaches of North Augusta and South Aiken high schools have reviewed game footage and have suspended a total of eight players for a minimum of one game. The incident remains under review by the South Carolina High School League, which will determine if any additional disciplinary action is warranted in response to what took place on the field. The unsportsmanlike behavior exhibited by some players during the post-game handshake is unacceptable for an Aiken County Public School District student athlete and will not be tolerated.

Extra disciplinary action recommendations could be made within the next three days.

Count on WJBF NewsChannel 6 to bring you the latest on this developing story.