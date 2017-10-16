Atlanta mother put behind bars for the death of her two children

ATLANTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A mother is behind bars in the death of her two children.

24-year-old Lamora Williams told police she found the boys dead in her apartment after she had left them with a caregiver all day.

Atlanta police say investigators don’t believe her.

Investigators found burn marks that were possibly from a stove on the bodies of 1-year-old Ja’Karter Penn and 2-year-old Ke’Yaunte Penn.

The family held a vigil to remember the lives of the two boys.

Willaims’ family doesn’t believe her story either.