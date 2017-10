AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Each Saturday in October, Augusta University (AU) Medical Center is hosting mammogram screenings for moms that are busy throughout the week.

The times are from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The screening only takes10 minutes of your time so you can go about the rest of your Saturday.

The medical center started ‘Saturday Mammograms’ in 2010.

This idea was to make screenings convenient.