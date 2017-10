AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – An Augusta man has been sentenced after being convicted of the 2001 murder of an Augusta teen.

38-year-old Steven Barnes has been sentenced to life in prison for the murder.

Authorities say Barnes ordered 16-year-old Samuel Sturrup to be beaten with a pipe before being shot in the head.

His first sentence was overturned because he was not allowed to represent himself in the case.