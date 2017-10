CSRA (WJBF) – USC Aiken (USCA) and Augusta University (AU) are launching a new tradition in their longstanding sports competitions.

It’s called the Battle for the Paddle.

The competition begins Monday, Oct. 16 at 8 a.m. at the USC Aiken Convocation Center where the student body presidents of both schools sign a proclamation signaling the battle has begun.

Points will be awarded based on which university wins the sports competitions throughout the academic year.