BREAKING NEWS: Gas Leak along River Watch Parkway

Augusta, GA– The new section of River Watch Parkway is currently closed.

According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s office emergency personnel are on the scene of a gas leak. The leak happened on River Watch parkway, the exact location is still being determined. The Sheriff’s Office has closed this section of River Watch from Baston Road to Old Plantation Road. There is no word on if any evacuations of businesses or homes in the area. The cause of the gas leak has yet to be determined.

NewsChannel 6 has a crew on the way to the scene and will bring you more information as it becomes available.