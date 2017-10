SOUTH CAROLINA (WJBF) – In South Carolina, four Air Force members face charges in a church vandalism.

It happened back in September in Sumter County.

Kayla Ellerman, Clayre Savage, Brandon Munoz and Daveion Green are facing several charges including trespassing and injury to a house of worship.

Police believe they spray-painted satanic symbols on Salem Black River Presbyterian Church.

The service members were arrested in October 2017.