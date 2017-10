GEORGIA (WJBF) – A Georgia officer is in jail, accused of trying to have sex with a child.

Abraham Flores Galvan is a part-time officer in Tunnel Hill.

The North Georgia officer has since been fired after the allegation.

Investigators say Galvan made obscene internet contact with a child and enticed the minor to commit an illegal act.

The 42-year-old was arrested on Thursday and bond was set at $20,000.

He is being held in the Fulton County jail.