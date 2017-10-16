Man believed to be supplier to Kohlhepp in court

SOUTH CAROLINA (WJBF/WSPA) – The man who is believed to have supplied convicted serial killer Todd Kohlhepp with weapons will have an arraignment hearing today.

Dustan Lawson faces a federal indictment on 36 charges.

Police say he purchased more than a dozen guns and accessories for Kohlhepp over a four year period.

According to the indictments Lawson bought the guns from various places across the upstate saying the firearms were for him.

He then allegedly turned around and gave them to Kohlhepp.

The indictments allege that Lawson purchased the following weapons on the following dates, transferring them to Todd Kohlhepp on the same day or at a later time:

October 12th, 2012: Lawson applied for a Advanced Armament Corporation M4-2000 firearm muffler or silencer, for quiet target practice, to which he gave to Kohlhepp on August 7th, 2013, according to indictments.

November 4th, 2012: Lawson purchased a .40 caliber handgun and a 7.62 caliber Sig Sauer rife from Academy Sports

November 15th, 2012: Lawson applied for an Advanced Armament Corporation 762SDN6 firearm muffler or silencer, for quieter target practice. Lawson gave that silencer to Kohlhepp on September 22nd, 2013.

December 7th, 2012: Lawson purchased a Barret 82A1 .50 caliber rifle from Allen Arms Tactical in Greenville.

June 23rd, 2013: Lawson purchased a Glock .45 caliber handgun from Academy Sports.

July 1st, 2013: Lawson purchased a Glock .40 caliber handgun from Academy Sports.

September 2nd, 2013: Lawson purchased a Glock 9mm handgun from Academy Sports.

January 21st, 2014: Lawson purchased another Glock 9mm handgun and a Sig Sauer 5.56 rifle from Academy Sports.

February 2nd, 2014: Lawson purchased a Sig Sauer .45 caliber handgun from Academy Sports.

September 5th, 2013: Lawson applied for a Advanced Armament Tirant 9mm firearm muffler or suppressor and a Advanced Prodigy .22 caliber firearm muffler or silencer from Allen Arms Tactical in Greenville, to which he gave to Kohlhepp on August 5th, 2014.

October 3rd, 2014: Lawson purchased a PTR Industries .308 rifle from Cabelas.

June 6th, 2015: Lawson applied for an Advanced Armament M4-2000 firearm muffler or silencer from James Firearms in Greer.

June 10th, 2015: Lawson applied for an Advanced Armament M4-2000 firearm muffler or silencer, to which he gave to Kohlhepp on June 16th, 2015.

June 6th, 2016: Lawson purchased a Sig Sauer 9mm handgun from T&K Outdoors in Spartanburg.

July 7th, 2016: Lawson purchased a Ruger 308 handgun from Academy Sports

Kohlhepp was later charged with the deaths of Charlie David Carver, Brown’s boyfriend, and missing Spartanburg couple Meagan and Johnny Coxie. The three were found buried on the Woodruff property.

During the investigation, Kohlhepp confessed to the Superbike quadruple murders in Chesnee in 2003.

Kohlhepp pled guilty to all of his charges and is serving 7 consecutive life sentences for the crime.