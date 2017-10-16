No Regency Mall storm water bills frustrating

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) In August two things happened at Regency Mall. It was selected as the site of a new James Brown Arena, and it got billed for storm water.

“I asked the question when this whole discussion started Regency Mall via James Brown Arena and they found out there was a computer glitch and as a commissioner I’m frustrated by that,” says Commissioner Sean Frantom.

Frustrating because Regency Mall hadn’t paid any storm fee’s for more than a year and a half, because the owners did get any bill

The mall is now getting three storm water fee since it’s broken into three parcels and added together the bill total just under 75 hundred dollars a month.

“That’s frustrating it costs taxpayers about 130 thousand dollars,” said Commissioner Sean Frantom.

Money that could help in neighborhoods like Fleming Heights where drainage continues to be a big concern.

“It still won’t run off like it’s suppose and that’s been going on for years yes for years we get a hard rain you’ll see a lot of stuff floating in the road around there,” said Freddie Clark who grew up in the neighborhood.

They’re paying the storm water fee in Fleming heights, and the people here are aware that Regency Mall was not.

‘I did not know that that doesn’t sound very right to the rest of us here,” said David Douglas

“Who have flooding issues?”

“Who have flooding issues yes we do,” said Douglas.

So is the city going to back charge the mall for a year and a half of unpaid storm water bills?

“I don’t know whether that’s something we can go back and look at but I kind of been told it’s our fault we got to move on,” said Frantom.

Augusta Commissioners have not publicly discussed the Mall’s storm water bills or whether to back charge the owners, the bills I received show the mall now has been billed for two months on the three properties but has yet not paid yet paid any fees.