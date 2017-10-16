Opioid-addicted baby crisis takes toll on CSRA with major increase

Augusta, GA (WJBF) – Every 25 minutes a baby is born in the us that is going through opioid withdrawal because of drug abuse by the birth mother. According to the national institute of drug abuse the problem is at epidemic proportions, the CSRA is not immune.

Drug addicted babies, an epidemic that is taking the nation by storm.

“The mother is taking it, the baby is getting it,” said Dr. Venkatesan Gorantla, Medical Director and Neonatalogist at Doctors Hospital.

That didn’t stop Melissa Renee, she says it was a challenge she was willing to accept after adopting two drug addicted babies.

“I will never ever forget that she was full of tubes and she was the most beautiful thing I’ve ever seen, so I was up for the challenge, we were up for the challenge,” said Melissa Renee, adoptive mother.

Melissa Renee, adopted her two children when they were only a few months old, she says many familes passed on adopting them but she knew that these two girls were meant to be part of her family.

“The first one prematurely born at 24 weeks, so she was born at 6 months at 1 pound six ounces addicted to heroine, my four year old was born about a month premature and tremored goodness probably 10 to twelve hours a day addicted to meth,” said Melissa Renee, adoptive mother.

NewsChannel 6s Derrikia Young spent the day with Neonatologist and Doctor’s Hospital medical director, Dr. G, he says simply taking care of a drug addicted baby is very costly, not only to the family but also to the hospital.

“So the neonatal intensive unit cost can can run in tens of thousands of dollars more,” said Dr. Venkatesan Gorantla, Medical Director and Neonatalogist at Doctors Hospital.

“We did a lot of our own out of pocket but it can be very costly it is a lot of therapies, its a lot of doctors appointments, but the outcome is so worth it,” said Melissa Renee, adoptive mother.

Melissa Renee says if she could do it all over again, she would in a heart beat

“These girls are the best things thats ever happened to me in my whole life they are the best things that I’ve ever done in my life, and it doesn’t matter what other people think, just live your normal,” said Melissa Renee, adoptive mother.

The children are now four and five years old and the mother says they have both gotten better as they have gotten older and she looks forward to their future.