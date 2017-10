GREENVILLE, S.C. (WJBF) – President Donald Trump is expected to make a stop in Greenville, South Carolina Monday, Oct. 16.

He is stopping by to support Governor Henry McMaster.

President Trump will attend a campaign fundraiser for McMaster throughout the day.

Several organizations from across the state plan to hold a rally to bring attention to the issues important to them.

The rally is scheduled to happen from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Greenville’s Falls Park.