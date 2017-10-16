Revenue needs concern as commission prepares for budget recommendations

AUGUSTA,Ga (WJBF)Augusta leaders are preparing for the annual battle of the budget.

Tuesday City Administrator Janice Allen Jackson is scheduled to present her 2018 budget recommendations.

Increases in city spending are expected next year, with the Sheriff’s Office requesting raises, and a salary study that found two thirds of the city work force under paid.

That has some city leaders saying there could be a need to increase revenues as well through higher taxes.

“We have to come up with some ways of generating revenue  being a government there are very few ways of generating revenue so the citizen has to consider at least consider the possibility  of  tax increases,” says Commissioner Dennis Williams.

The Administrators office is calling the recommendations a starting point, the commission is scheduled to give final approval to the budget on November 21st that allows for more than a month of discussions

