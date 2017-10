RICHMOND CO. (WJBF) – Monday, Oct. 16, the Richmond County School System will host a kick-off event for Sprint’s 1 Million Project.

Sprint is teaming up with 1300 schools across the country to provide 1 million free devices and wireless service.

These devices will go to high school students who can’t complete their school work at home because they lack internet access.

Richmond County will receive over 600 devices.

The presentation will be at 1 p.m. at Butler High.