SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WJBF) – Leaders in Spartanburg, South Carolina say there’s been a confirmed case of West Nile Virus in the city.

A contractor has now been hired to spray a three-mile area to kill adult mosquitoes.

The Department of Health and Environmental Control says that so far this year humans have been diagnosed with West Nile in five upstate counties.

A person in Anderson County even died from the illness.