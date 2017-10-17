Administrators Budget recommendations come up short for employees

AUGUSTA,Ga (WJBF) They carted in copies of the 2018 proposed budget for city leaders but some are not ready to roll with it.

“I feel like we’re at the 15 year line on a 100 yard dash so we got a lot of work to do,” said Commissioner Sean Frantom Chairman of the Finance Committee.

Sheriff’s deputies attended this meeting hoping the administrators’ budget recommendations work for them.

The office has requested a two point 8 million dollars salary increase package.

The Administrator’s budget is recommending two point three million dollars in raises for the entire work force, not just the sheriff’s office.

“The first priority for the budget was placing more of an investment into our workforce and there is just not enough money to give them what they deserve quite frankly as we went into the process I was hoping to find about four million dollars to give pay increases and so far I’m not there yet,” said City Administrator Janice Allen Jackson.

To help get there Jackson is proposed increasing, what the city enterprise funds like the landfill and the Utilities Department pay into the General Fund from 5 percent to five and a half some city leaders says that could be more.

‘It’s a way of generating some revenue for the city because the cost of operation goes up,” says Commissioner Dennis Williams.

“I’m not going to support the excise tax or the franchise fee increase because it’s just an increase on taxpayers on the back end with trash pickup, said Commissioner Frantom.

The Administrator’s proposal is calling for the elimination of 25 long vacant positions, but some commissioners say that’s just a start.

“25 out of 28 hundred is not a lot of positions” says Frantom.

Jackson’s budget is not recommending a property tax increase however it is calling for a half a mill increase in the Fire Services tax this would bring in about a million and a half dollars in new revenue and cost the owners of a 100-thousand dollars home an extra $17.50 on their tax bill. Jackson says that is to pay for the fire departments share of pay raises, and to provide staffing for two new fire stations that are in the pipeline, these are just proposals the commission will hold its first budget work session next Monday.