Aiken Mall developer proposes Memorandum of Understanding between Aiken City and County

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – There’s movement again on the Aiken Mall redevelopment project.

Southeastern Development has proposed a memorandum of understanding between their company, Aiken County and the City of Aiken.

The developer is requesting that city and county leaders enter into a special source revenue credit agreement.

If approved, this will open the door for Southeastern to get credit incentives on its $25 million dollar mall revitalization project.

The resolution will go before Aiken County leaders at Tuesday’s meeting, which begins at 7 p.m.

