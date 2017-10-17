Aiken Red Cross volunteers travel to aide with disaster relief in Texas, find themselves in middle of storm

Related Coverage Aiken Red Cross sends volunteers, equipment to assist with disaster relief in Texas

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – It’s almost been 2 months since the costliest storm in U.S. history made landfall in Texas.

The damages from Hurricane Harvey are upwards of $125 billion dollars.

Several Aiken-area Red Cross volunteers answered the call to help with disaster relief in the Lone Star State.

Hurricane Harvey had no mercy on anything in its path.

Rebecca Fitzpatrick and Dale Couch would find themselves in the middle of the deadly cyclone.

The Red Cross Volunteers were sent to Texas, the day Hurricane Harvey made landfall, with supplies and an Emergency Response vehicle.

However, the Category 4 hurricane would stop Fitzpatrick from making it to Houston.

“The weather was getting to the point that all emergency vehicles needed to get off the road,” Fitzpatrick told WJBF NewsChannel 6. “So we got as far as Beaumont, Texas.”

The storm also stopped Couch from arriving, to his destination, in Corpus Christi, Texas.

“We turned around and drove back to the closest city, which turned out to be Rosenburg Texas.” Couch said.

Roads were underwater, so they were forced to hunker down where they could, but that didn’t stop them from fulfilling their mission to make a difference.

“We had this mom and a newborn probably about 3 weeks old, and her dad came to the shelter.” Couch told WJBF NewsChannel 6. “It was raining and I had my Red Cross coat on. So, I took it off and wrapped it around the baby, because they had no blankets or anything. I just told the parents ‘here you can keep the jacket.'”

“It was all just happening around us and it was really amazing to see the people working frantically, to get out there and try to reach those people who were stuck.” Fitzpatrick said.

Both volunteers say they hope to return to Texas for another 2 week mission again soon.

If you are interested in becoming a Red Cross volunteers, click here.