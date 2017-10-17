Augusta Commissioner Kneels for prayer,pledge

AUGUSTA,Ga (WJBF)Meanwhile many in the commission chambers were surprised by the actions of commission bill Fennoy during the invocation the first district commission knelled and then stayed kneeling during the pledge of Allegiance this is something he never done before I asked Fennoy why he says he was praying but when on to day high school athletes are kneeling high school cheer leaders are kneeling and pro athletes are kneeling and I support that.

I asked him if he expected any backlash and he said I don’t know why.