Augusta Commissioner Kneels for prayer,pledge

By Published:
Augusta Georgia Seal
Augusta Georgia Seal

AUGUSTA,Ga (WJBF)Meanwhile many in the commission chambers were surprised by the actions of commission bill Fennoy during the invocation the first district commission knelled and then stayed kneeling during the pledge of Allegiance this is something he never done before   I asked Fennoy why he says he was praying but when on to day high school athletes are kneeling high school cheer leaders are kneeling and pro athletes are kneeling and I support that.

I asked him if he expected any backlash and he said I don’t know why.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s