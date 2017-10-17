Augusta’s proposed 2018 budget recommendations to be released by commissioner

CSRA (WJBF) – Augusta leaders are preparing for the annual battle of the budget.

Tuesday, Oct.17, the City Administrator Janice Jackson will present her 2018 budget recommendations.

Increases in city spending are expected next year.

The sheriff’s office has requested raises, and a salary study revealed that two-thirds of the city workforce are underpaid.

That has some city leaders saying there could be a need to increase revenues as well through higher taxes.

The commission is scheduled to give final approval to the budget on November 21st.