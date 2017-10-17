North Augusta city leaders and community members talk growth

North Augusta, S.C. (WJBF)– North Augustans came together Tuesday to learn more about businesses in their city… all in hopes to expand growth. The North Augusta Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual Growthfest, previously known as Business Expo.

“Having to go across the river is not a bad trip, but I’d love to be able to support businesses in North Augusta, though,” Mark Lobe, who has lived in North Augusta for two years told me. He came to the North Augusta Chamber of Commerce’s Annual Growthfest to learn more about his city.

The event enlightened dozens of community members with different ways to spend money inside city limits.

North Augusta’s City Administrator tells me phone calls about interest in NEW business have rapidly increased. “We had a great product here, but people just didn’t know about it. I think with what we’re doing on the riverfront, that being more visible, as people see that construction, they see those cranes on the skyline, so that has made people more interested,” Todd Glover, North Augusta City Administrator, said. “Business opportunities and growth have increased exponentially.”

North Augusta’s Chamber of Commerce President and CEO, Terra Carroll, believes the CSRA as a whole is a strong community, but North Augusta offers something different than the surrounding counties. “If you really think of our location, we are on the riverfront,.We are borderline South Carolina and Georgia, and then you have the larger communities around us: Aiken, Augusta and Columbia County,” Carroll said. “We are central to all of that, so we would be the best place to relocate if they needed to be in any of those areas.”

Glover explained with growth, though, comes challenges. North Augusta is known for its small-town charm, and he said too much of a good thing can turn the city into, yet, another cookie-cutter community. “I think its poised for growth, and I think our city goes about in the right way, kind of smart,” Glover explained. “I think up on exit 5 we are going to see more growth up there. We already are seeing growth up there, and I think there is more to come.”

The North Augusta Chamber of Commerce changed the name of its annual Business Expo. this year to Growthfest to better represent the community’s advancements.