Georgia Cancer Center doctor shares her breast cancer story in hopes to save lives

Dr. Vinyard of Georgia Cancer Center joins us to share her personal story with breast cancer in hopes of saving lives in this segment of The Dish.

More about Georgia Cancer Center:

1410 Laney Walker Boulevard

Augusta, Georgia 30912

United States

http://www.augusta.edu/cancer/

https://www.facebook.com/GeorgiaCancerCenter/

Dr. Alicia Vinyard is a Board Certified General Surgeon and Fellowship Trained Breast Surgical Oncologist at the Georgia Cancer Center with affiliation of the Augusta University Medical Center. She was born and raised in North Carolina and attended UNC-Chapel Hill where she completed her pre-medical degree. She completed medical school in 2011 at the Georgia Campus of PCOM. During her fourth year of medical school at age 25, she was diagnosed with breast cancer of the left breast that had spread to her lymph nodes. After surgery, chemotherapy, and radiation treatments, she completed her medical degree and pursued a career in surgery. She completed five years of general surgery training at Augusta University. She decided to specialize in breast surgical oncology to help other women like herself. She completed an additional year at the University of Miami-Miller School of Medicine in Miami, FL to become a fellowship trained breast surgical oncologist. She now is employed by the Georgia Cancer Center to lead the breast cancer program as the primary breast surgeon. She treats patients with benign and malignant breast disease, and assists in other surgical oncology needs.