Harriet Tubman monument to be unveiled in S.C.

BEAUFORT, S.C. (AP)/(WCBD) — Abolitionist Harriet Tubman is being memorialized in the South Carolina city where she served the Union and launched a daring military raid in 1863 that freed more than 700 slaves.

A model of a Tubman monument will be unveiled Tuesday at historic Tabernacle Baptist Church in Beaufort, where it’s believed the escaped slaves gathered after the raid up the Combahee River. Historians say she was the only woman in the Civil War to help plan and lead a military operation.

Former Rep. Ken Hodges, the church’s longtime pastor, says about $400,000 in fundraising remains for the planned, larger-than-life-size bronze monument.

Tubman, who helped slaves escape to the North before the Civil War, came to Beaufort in 1862 to help the thousands of slaves freed when the Union occupied the city.