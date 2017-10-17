Harriet Tubman monument to be unveiled in S.C.

By Published:
Harriet Tubman will appear on the $20 bill, making her the first woman on U.S. paper currency in 100 years.
Harriet Tubman will appear on the $20 bill, making her the first woman on U.S. paper currency in 100 years.

BEAUFORT, S.C. (AP)/(WCBD) — Abolitionist Harriet Tubman is being memorialized in the South Carolina city where she served the Union and launched a daring military raid in 1863 that freed more than 700 slaves.

A model of a Tubman monument will be unveiled Tuesday at historic Tabernacle Baptist Church in Beaufort, where it’s believed the escaped slaves gathered after the raid up the Combahee River. Historians say she was the only woman in the Civil War to help plan and lead a military operation.

Former Rep. Ken Hodges, the church’s longtime pastor, says about $400,000 in fundraising remains for the planned, larger-than-life-size bronze monument.

Tubman, who helped slaves escape to the North before the Civil War, came to Beaufort in 1862 to help the thousands of slaves freed when the Union occupied the city.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s