Obesity rate within adults are at an all-time high in Georgia

Augusta, GA (WJBF) – Obesity rates have reached an all time high according to the CDC and with our region of the country being right in the middle of the “stroke belt”, the CSRA will not be escaping anytime soon.

Something new that was learned today was that being addicted to food is considered as much of a disease as drug addiction which could cause much more harm than good according to doctors.

“Obesity is an epidemic, obesity is a disease,” said Dr. Francinco Jacome, Surgeon at Doctors Hospital.

“Once we get to a certain size or bigger there is that category or morbid obesity and it’s called morbid obesity because it literally shortens your life,” said Patricia Skolinik,Clinical Nutrition Manager at Doctors Hospital.

“We do very little and we eat too much,” said Dr. Francinco Jacome, Surgeon at Doctors Hospital.

Dr. Jacome is a Bariatric Surgeon at Doctors Hospital and says he has never seen obesity at an all time high like this before. He says the definition of being obese maybe simple to acknowledge. But when hearing food can be an addiction, that can be hard to digest.

“It’s serious, food an create addiction and that is actually a medical term, food addiction. Food is very comforting especially the foods that are high in fats and carbohydrates they will trigger things in your brain that make you feel comfort,” said Dr. Francinco Jacome, Surgeon at Doctors Hospital.

Health experts still agree that their is always a way to get started if you are suffering with obesity.

“The first first step is to change the way you think,” said Dr. Francinco Jacome, Surgeon at Doctors Hospital.

“Set on to two small goals to try first so you can establish those as long term habits and then move on to setting a couple more goals,” said Patricia Skolinik,Clinical Nutrition Manager at Doctors Hospital.

Doctors stress that consistency in key but once you’ve broken bad habits, sticking to new habits will be your next challenge to live a better life.

The reality is that losing weight and keeping a low weight is not about doing a diet it’s about changing your lifestyle,” said Dr. Francinco Jacome, Surgeon at Doctors Hospital.

“The changes that you make to lose the weight and make yourself a healthier person need to continue once you’re goal weight or your goal fitness level because those are the things that helped you get there so those are the things that generally need to continue to keep you there,” said Patricia Skolinik,Clinical Nutrition Manager at Doctors Hospital.

