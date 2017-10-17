Proposed 2018 North Augusta budget increases property tax, sewer rates and Riverview Park memberships; calls for reinstatement of Hospitality Tax

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) – North Augusta residents may be cashing out more money to pay their property taxes and sewer services next year.

The 2018 proposed budget increases the tax rate on property to 70.50 mills and hikes up the rate on sewage an extra $0.25, per thousand gallons.

Riverview Park membership fees are also going up.

Currently the cost runs about $150 dollars annually per family.

City leaders have also recommended reinstating a 2 percent Hospitality Tax, which collects revenue from the sale of food and beverages.

The second reading of the proposed budget will go before city council on November 6, 2017.

