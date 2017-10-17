Richmond County investigators looking for missing woman

Richmond County, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a missing woman.

50 year old Patricia Williams was last seen at her home around 3pm at 703 Lovell Circle.

She was wearing a black shirt with gold writing, green pants with red roses and white flip flops.

Williams suffers from Bi-Polar disorder, Schizophrenia, and Dementia.

She’s known to frequent 2036 Gordon Highway, Pineview Mobile Home Park.

If you know where she may be you’re asked to call the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1020 or (706) 821-1080.

 

