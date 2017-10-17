The Great Shakeout Earthquake safety drill to take place soon in South Carolina

By Published:

 

(WJBF) – This week, schools and businesses all across the Palmetto State will hold a statewide earthquake drill.

It’s all part of Earthquake Preparedness Week.

The Great Shakeout Earthquake safety drill will take place this Thursday at 10:19 a.m.

 

 

