GEORGIA (WJBF) – A Georgia hospital says it won’t complete a two-year-old’s kidney transplant until his father can stay out of trouble with the law.

Anthony Dickerson is supposed to donate a kidney to his son who was born without organs.

However, the surgery was delayed until Dickerson can show he can stay out of trouble for three months.

Authorities say the father has been in and out of jail and was recently violated his probation.