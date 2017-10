AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – Aiken County deputies are investigating a shooting that killed a 23-year-old.

Timothy R. Johnson, of Warrenville, was shot and killed around 3 p.m. on Tuesday.

Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting near Beckham Road in Gloverville, South Carolina.

An autopsy is schedule on Wednesday in Newberry, South Carolina.

The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating.

