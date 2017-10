BURKE CO. Ga. (WJBF) – Accused killer Steven Murray is scheduled to be in court Wednesday, Oct.18.

Murray is accused of murdering Father Rene Robert then dumping the priest’s body in a wooded area in Burke County.

Murray reportedly plans to plead guilty before Judge James Blanchard in exchange for a life sentence without the possibility of parole.

The district attorney was seeking the death penalty.

WJBF NewsChannel 6 will be in the courtroom bringing you the latest details