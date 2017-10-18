Aiken County man behind bars for giving 3-year-old son loaded handgun that kills one person

Related Coverage Warrenville man shot to death near Beckham Road, suspect arrested

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – A father is in jail after police say he encouraged his 3-year-old son to shot another man.

On Tuesday night, Aiken County deputies arrested Albert Monted Davis, 31, and charged him with the murder of 24-year-old Timothy Raheem Johnson.

“Why would somebody give a 3-year-old a gun?” Sumer McCollum, an Aiken County resident, told WJBF NewsChannel 6.

Aiken County Sheriff Michael Hunt says Johnson was shot with a stolen handgun.

Hunt says Davis provided his 3-year-old son with the weapon and gave him gruesome instructions.

“He gave the child the gun and told the child to get him.” Hunt said.

Sheriff Hunt says Davis encouraged the toddler to chase Johnson around the yard, outside a home on Beckham Road, with the loaded weapon.

That’s when the gun went off and killed Johnson.

“I don’t see anytime where it’s proper to give a child a gun and tell him to get somebody,” said Hunt. “Whether you mean it or not.”

McCollum heard the gunshot, but she says unfortunately that’s become the norm around here.

Still, the mother of 5 can’t believe it was a 3-year-old who pulled the trigger.

“I wouldn’t give my 4-year-old a gun. I wouldn’t give my 5-year-old a gun, not even my 14-year-old.” McCollum told WJBF NewsChannel 6.

Hunt says this is an incident he never thought would come across his desk, but he’s going to make sure Davis is prosecuted to the full extent of the law.

“I mean are you just as stunned as everyone else?” Asked WJBF NewsChannel 6’s Stefany Bornman.

“We are stunned. The bottom line is don’t give a kid a gun and tell him to go get somebody.” Hunt said. “This whole thing started by folks hanging out, probably not doing the right thing to start with, and giving a child a gun and telling the child get him. That’s not proper.”

Davis is charged with murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime, possession of a stolen handgun, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and unlawful conduct of a minor.

He remains at the Aiken County Detention Center.

The state department of Social Services is involved in this case, but the Sheriff will not say who has custody of the 3-year-old.

Count on WJBF NewsChannel 6 to bring you the latest on this developing story.