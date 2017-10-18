Cooling vests donated to deputies at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office

Richmond County, Ga. (WJBF) – It was a special morning at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office as 125 cooling vests were donated to some of the deputies.

Donations have been pouring in to our own Barclay Bishop’s service organization, Barclay’s Believers, to help make this possible.

The idea came about from Tim Dobbs, a local man who’s son-in-law is a deputy with the sheriff’s office.

Kings Creek Apparel has also helped with donations, creating a special edition hat for purchase.

The goal is to raise enough money for 500 cooling vests, allowing for each deputy to have their own.

“To those of you who have already donated ‘thank you’. A lot of times you’ll see us out on the street, we’re stuck out there. Ya’ll are driving by in the cars and you’ve got air conditioning on and it’s 100, 105. The heat index is more, and a lot of people don’t realize how hot it gets out there. So if you’re still thinking about donating please donate and help out this cause,” said Deputy Wes Ward, Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

As of Wednesday, October 18th, 330 vests are still left to purchase.

1 vest = $100

There are several ways to Adopt-A-Cop and make a 100% tax-deductible donation:

Online: BarclaysBelievers.com and look for the drop down arrow that says “Barclay’s Believers”.

Check made payable to:

The Community Foundation (memo line: Barclay’s Believers)

Mailing Address:

The Community Foundation

P.O. Box 31358

Augusta, GA 30903

Purchase a Kings Creek “We Got Your Six” special edition hat at KingsCreekApparel.com

For more information email Barclay Bishop at Bbishop@wjbf.com

Thank you to the following who have already donated: