Evans softball sweeps its way into Elite 8

EVANS, Ga. (WJBF Sports) — The Knights earned a top seed in their playoff bracket for winning their region, and they put on a show for their home fans Wednesday night. Evans won game one over Coffee County 4-1, and game two 11-1, so a third game will not be necessary — the Knights are off to Columbus and the Elite Eight for the first time in eight years. The GHSA state softball tournament runs October 26-28.

Here are other GHSA second round playoff scores from Wednesday:

Greenbrier (4-1, 11-4), Lee County

Lakeside, Houston County (13-0, 16-3)

Perry (14-5, 10-9), Thomson

Burke County at West Laurens

Jeff Davis, Harlem (5-1,12-0)

Screven County at Bacon County

Seminole County at ECI

Washington-Wilkes at Marion County