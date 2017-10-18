Fire tax, excise tax, franchise fees raise budget concerns

AUGUSTA,Ga (WJBF) It’s bill paying time again at the Richmond County tax Commissioners office.

“I hold my nose and do it because it’s a hard pain I pay 15 hundred and five dollars,” said Timothy Cook.

But next it could be more; the City Administrator is recommending an increase in the fire services mill rate. For the 0wner of a 100 thousand dollar home it would add about 18 dollars to their tax bill.

“No sir not sir don’t need to going up about 18 dollars more I’m going to get it out of my social security,” said Bobby Borders.

Industry could also see higher tax bills next year the administrator recommending doing away with the sales tax exemptions this means industries would have pay some of the sales taxes on the energy they buy something commissioners have rejected in the past.

“It’s something that needs to be considered because we need two three million dollars to be able to do what we need to do for our employees,” said City Administrator Janice Allen Jackson.

Right now the landfill, water, and storm water programs pay franchise fees to the city general fund and some commissioners want to see those fees increased.

“I don’t think that’s going to impact the garbage fees impact the water bill impact the storm water fee at all those are assets which belong to the government I think it’s better for us to take advantage of what we got control over,” says Commissioner Ben Hasan.

“I’m not going to support the excise tax or Franchise fee increase it’s going to be an increase to the taxpayers on the back end,” said Commissioner Sean Frantom who chairs the Finance Committee.

The administrator is recommending a balanced budget but if the fire tax and the excise tax are rejected the commission would need to fill a two point seven five million dollar hole, with other cuts or new revenues, the commission is scheduled to hold its first budget workshop Monday.