GEORGIA (WJBF) – The Georgia Supreme Court is clearing up some rights of the road.

They say drivers can refuse a breathalyzer test even if police think you’re under the influence.

Justices say the constitution protects drivers against self-incrimination.

While drivers don’t have to take a breathalyzer, officers can still give other sobriety tests.

But prosecutors can use a driver’s refusal to take a breathalyzer as evidence in court.