It’s Fall and flu season is happening

Augusta, GA (WJBF) – Flu season is back and yes… there is such thing as a season for the growing problem and doctors want to make sure you are doing something about it.

Doctors say the reason why a lot of people call this time of year ‘flu season’ is because their bodies have a hard time adjusting to less sun and water intake, along with cooler nights.

With shorter days and a chill in the air, doctors say this is the time of year they start to see more people with the flu.

“We have a number of patients every year that end up getting admitted to the hospital, if not only just for the flu but also a super imposed infection on top of the flu and it can cause death,” said Hetal Thakore, Medical Director of the Impatient Medicine Program and Doctors Hospital.

Everyone’s immune system is different and according to Dr. Hetal of Doctors Hospital, its necessary to get that flu shot.

“I usually tell them if you’re older than 6 months old you should get the flu shot because the people that are in the population that are extremely young and extremely old are very sensitive to getting long term complications with the flu,” said Hetal Thakore, Medical Director of the Impatient Medicine Program and Doctors Hospital.

While others just don’t think that getting the shot is a good idea.

“I am an advocate of vaccination but I think the flu shot is unnecessary they’re having to come up with a new vaccine every year and I dont want to introduce something foreign to my body on the off chance that it may work,” said Nicole Sabb, lives in Grovetown.

Doctor Hetal says alot of patients he encounters have questions about different myths that come with getting your annual flu shot.

“One of the common ones is that people often times feel like they can get the flu after they get the flu shot, another one is that the flu shot doesn’t have to be given on an annual basis,” said Hetal Thakore, Medical Director of the Impatient Medicine Program and Doctors Hospital.

He says getting the shot is important each year, becasue the virus is easily spread and can be deadly..

“In fact some study actually have shown that the flu itself has a high potential or a paralysis than actually getting the shot,” said Hetal Thakore, Medical Director of the Impatient Medicine Program and Doctors Hospital.

“And there are competing schools of thought so you do have to kind do your own research and figure out what makes since to you but certainly listen to what the medical professionals say,” said Nicole Sabb, lives in Grovetown.

