(WJBF) – If you are looking for something to do over the weekend join WJBF NewsChannel 6 at the Miracle Mile Walk Saturday, Oct. 21.

Hundreds will head out for the breast cancer fundraiser.

The money goes to university hospital’s breast health center and mobile mammography unit.

The bus provides life-saving screenings to women in our community who cannot afford or find a way to a screening center.

The pre-walk party kicks off at 7:30 a.m. in the Augusta common.

The actual walk begins at 9 a.m.