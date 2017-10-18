Neglected horse, Miracle, in need of help

(WJBF) – Miracle the Horse has come a long way since this picture was taken last week.

Miracle was found by the leader of The Harlem Equestrian Club, Betsey Rogers.

Rogers found her on a farm in Waynesboro.

“When I saw her, I said ‘Oh my God, she’s going to die in the trailer.’ I seriously thought she was going to die in the trailer,” said Rogers.

Rogers and club members raced to get Miracle to Roger’s barn in Appling.

They made it…but barely.

“We made it home and she just collapsed when I got her out of the trailer and it took five people to get her into the stall,” said Rogers.

Club member, Lourie Nichols, helped with the rescue.

“It does make me happy that we get to change the world for this horse, we may not be able to change the world for all the horses but for this one, it really makes me feel good,” said Nichols.

Right now, Miracle can stand for about an hour and is slowly walking.

The rest of the time, she’s forced to eat and sleep lying down.

Rogers says Miracle has permanent damage in her hips and lower back area from years of hoof rot.

“We give her medication twice a day, we treat her feet three times a day. We clean the stall four times a day. It’s a lot of work,” said Rogers.

And despite Miracle’s progress, there’s still a long way to go.

The club members are taking turns helping Rogers with the “around the clock” work.

“We can’t afford this. We can’t afford the medical care, the feed. We have people at Banks Mill donating all the grain and if it weren’t for compassionate people in this community, she’d be dead,” said Rogers.

MIracle is the 9th horse the Harlem High School Equestrian Club has rescued and club members say this rescue has been the toughest.

“This is the biggest challenge that we’ve ever had to do with this club and it would mean the world to us and Miracle if you donated,” said Nichols.

If you’d like to help keep Miracle’s rehabilitation going, there are two ways. You can go to write a check to Harlem High School and make it out to “Harlem High School Equestrian Club.”

You can also click here to donate by credit or debit card. Your donations are tax deductible.

As far as the owner in Waynesboro, he is NOT facing any neglect charges since he surrendered the horse to Rogers.

