School bus accident at the intersection of North Leg and Wrightsboro Road

UPDATE: RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County deputies were on the scene of a school bus accident.

It happened shortly after 8:30 a.m. Tuesday morning at the intersection of North Leg and Wrightsboro Road.

WJBF NewsChannel 6 was on the scene and no children were on the bus.

The driver of a white Chevy crashed into the bus and was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

A witness at the scene tells NewsChannel 6 that a vehicle appears to be underneath the front of the bus.

An ambulance is also at the scene.

No word yet if any students are on the bus.

Stay tuned to WJBF NewsChannel 6 for more on this developing story.