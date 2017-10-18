School bus accident at the intersection of North Leg and Wrightsboro Road

Bus Accident

 

UPDATE: RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga.  (WJBF) – Richmond County deputies were on the scene of a school bus accident.

It happened shortly after 8:30 a.m. Tuesday morning at the intersection of North Leg and Wrightsboro Road.

WJBF NewsChannel 6 was on the scene and no children were on the bus.

The driver of a white Chevy crashed into the bus and was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

