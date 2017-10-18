Structure fire in Columbia County

UPDATE: COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – According to the Columbia County Sherriff’s office, Appling Harlem Highway is reopened.

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Columbia County Sherriff’s Office is currently on the scene of a structure fire that happened early Wednesday morning.

The structure fire is along Columbia Road near Morehead Drive and Westwind.

The ambulance will be called to the scene and backup has been requested.

Columbia County Dispatchers thinks it’s a commercial building.

Columbia Road at Hammond Circle is currently shut down.