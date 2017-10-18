WJBF Scholar Athlete: Aiken’s Drew Samaha

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — Aiken’s Drew Samaha is one of the best swimmers in South Carolina. He finished second in the state in the 100 freestyle and third in the 200 freestyle last season and capped a tremendous career with two sixth place finishes at the SCHSL state championship meet on Saturday.

Samaha is also in the top five in his class academically. He said his grandfather, who moved here from Cairo, Egypt, motivates him to be the best person he can be.

“He works really hard, and I think a lot of people respect him,” Samaha said. “We talk a lot about what he did to get [to where he is], and he has a lot of interesting stories because he’s been around the world. It motivates [me] to have that kind of story.”

“Drew is one of those special kids who can really do it all,” Aiken swim coach Karen Skiff said. “His personality is really what shines in everything he does. He comes to practice every day with a smile on his face, and I’m sure he comes to the classroom with a smile on his face. He’s just a joy to be around, and he works hard. You never have to ask him twice to do anything.”

Samaha said his swimming career is most likely finished after this year. He will either attend the University of Georgia or University of North Carolina.