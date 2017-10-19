2A No. 2 Barnwell hosts No. 4 Bamberg-Ehrhardt on Game Night Live

BARNWELL, S.C. (WJBF) — One of the biggest games in the area this season is on Game Night Live on Friday as 2A No. 2 Barnwell (8-0, 3-0) hosts No. 4 Bamberg-Ehrhardt (7-1, 3-0).

Both teams enter the matchup unbeaten in region play with the winner almost certainly clinching the 2A Region V crown and No. 1 seed for the playoffs.

The Red Raiders have owned this series as of late. They’ve won five straight and 12 of 13.

“We’re playing for the brotherhood,” Bamberg-Ehrhardt head coach Kevin Crosby said. “It’s about legacy. ‘Are you going to be the one to go back and say we lost to them for the first time in however many years, or do you want to be the one to carry on the tradition?’ That’s what they’re playing for. They’re playing for the brotherhood. They’re playing for what legacy they can leave behind.”

Barnwell is hoping to snap its skid against the Red Raiders and remain undefeated this season.

“This group of seniors have never beaten Bamberg-Ehrhardt,” Barnwell head coach Dwayne Garrick said. “That in itself should be enough incentive for these guys to get going this week. It just happens to be Bamberg-Ehrhardt in the way next for the goal we’re trying to accomplish, so I hope our guys play well. It sure would be nice to [beat] those guys one time.”

The game will kick off at 7:30 on MeTV.