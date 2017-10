GEORGIA (WJBF) – A new license plate is being released to honor those who got us out of the dark after Tropical Storm Irma.

More than 1.5 million people were without power during the storm.

Representatives with several companies wanted to say ‘thank you’ to the men and women who helped restore power while risking their lives.

Power restores were honored in an unveiling of the specialty license plate featuring Georgia’s electric utility line workers.