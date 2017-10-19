A plan could soon be in place for SCE&G customers to get their money back after a failed nuclear project.

The Office of Regulatory Staff filed a request Tuesday with the Public Service Commission asking the panel to decide the best way for ratepayers to be paid.

The money could be returned by reducing monthly bills or giving direct rebates.

SCE&G customers have paid nearly two billion dollars for the reactors.

