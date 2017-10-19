Actor Shia LaBeouf appears in Chatham Court, accepts agreement for jail time, probation, fine

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Actor Shia LaBeouf is in Chatham County Recorder’s Court today, Thursday Oct. 19, to go before the judge on for his July 8 arrest.

The actor and his legal team accepted the DA’s recommendation for his guilty plea to the charge of disorderly conduct and obstruction, a $1,000 fine and one day in jail. They also asked for LeBeouf to attend anger management classes, drug and alcohol evaluation and counseling as well as a letter of apology written by LeBeouf.

The 31-year-old was arrested in downtown Savannah on charges of obstruction, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness and the event went viral after Savannah-Chatham Metro Police released body cam footage featuring the actor’s tirade against the arresting officers filled with profanities and vulgar language.

The actor was in Savannah to film the movie “The Peanut Butter Falcon” alongside Dakota Johnson.

The July 8 arrest began after LaBeouf approached a bystander and a SCMPD officer around 4 a.m. asking for a cigarette. LaBeouf reportedly became disorderly after being denied a cigarette, using profanities and vulgar language.

According to reports, when the officer attempted to place LaBeouf under arrest, he ran to a nearby hotel on Barnard Street where he was arrested.

“What did I do sir?” LaBeouf asked in the lobby. When asked why he was shouting, LaBeouf exclaimed, “Because I have rights! I have rights, I’m an American!”

His use of explicit language continued throughout the course of the arrest. According to the police report, LaBeouf also displayed odd behavior towards officers.

“My hand was placed on Mr. LaBeouf’s right shoulder in an attempt to maintain control of him, it was at this point in time that Mr. LaBeouf leaned over and kissed my hand,” the report states.

While he was held in the pre-booking area, LaBeouf reportedly continued to use profanities and was not being cooperative. He shouted at police officers, “Why am I in custody?”

LaBeouf was later released with a bond set at $3,500 for his charge of obstruction.

The full police report is available here. [Please note: the report contains profanity].

LaBeouf later issued an apology on Twitter on July 12, where he wrote that he recognized the severity of his behavior and said he was working towards securing his sobriety.

The full statement reads:

I am deeply ashamed of my behavior and make no excuses for it. I don’t know if these statements are too frequent or not shared often enough, but I am certain that my actions warrant a very sincere apology to the arresting officers, and I am grateful for their restraint. The severity of my behavior is not lost on me. My outright disrespect for authority is problematic, to say the least, and completely destructive to say the worst. It is a new low. A low I hope is a bottom. I have been struggling with addiction publicly for far too long, and I am actively taking steps toward securing my sobriety and hope I can be forgiven for my mistakes.